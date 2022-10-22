UNO men's soccer shut out by Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — Felipe D'Agostini scored three minutes into the second half to lift Summit League leader Oral Roberts to a 1-0 win UNO on Saturday night.
Both teams finished with six shots on goal. Lute Lillo Portero made five saves for the Mavericks (6-5-1, 3-2-0).
ORU has won four straight, outscoring opponents 15-2 during that span.
UNO, which had its two-game winning streak snapped, is in fourth place in the Summit standings. The Mavs return home to face Lindenwood on Wednesday.
UNO (6-5-1, 3-2-0) ........................... 0 0—0
At Oral Roberts (9-3-2, 5-1-0) .......... 0 1—1
