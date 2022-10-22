 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer shut out by Oral Roberts

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

TULSA, Okla. — Felipe D'Agostini scored three minutes into the second half to lift Summit League leader Oral Roberts to a 1-0 win UNO on Saturday night.

Both teams finished with six shots on goal. Lute Lillo Portero made five saves for the Mavericks (6-5-1, 3-2-0).

ORU has won four straight, outscoring opponents 15-2 during that span.

UNO, which had its two-game winning streak snapped, is in fourth place in the Summit standings. The Mavs return home to face Lindenwood on Wednesday.

UNO (6-5-1, 3-2-0) ........................... 0  0—0

At Oral Roberts (9-3-2, 5-1-0) .......... 0  1—1

Goals: OR, D'Agostini.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

