UNO men's soccer snaps losing streak with draw at UC Irvine
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer snaps losing streak with draw at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — UNO men's soccer snapped a three-game losing streak as it played UC Irvine to a 0-0 draw Thursday night.

Jeremy Pollard made a season-high five saves for the shutout for the Mavs.

UNO's Inaki Aldao nearly put the Mavs in front in the opening minutes of the second half as his shot hit the right post.

The Anteaters outshot the Mavs 20-6, including 5-0 on shots on goal.

UNO (0-3-1) stays on the road and will play Cal State-Northridge on Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

