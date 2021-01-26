 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer team picked third in Summit League preseason poll
SOCCER

The UNO men were picked to finish third in the Summit League men's soccer preseason poll, which was announced Tuesday.

UNO received two of the six first-place votes and finished behind Denver and Oral Roberts in the poll.

Defender Stevie Siy and midfielder Nil Ayats are the players to watch for UNO, which opens its season Feb. 13 at home against Denver.

UNO was selected to finish eighth in the nine-team women's poll. Denver is the women's favorite, followed by South Dakota State and Oral Roberts.

Andrea Daves and Margaret LaVigne are players to watch for the Mavs, who are scheduled to play at exhibition game at Missouri Western on Friday.

Related to this story

