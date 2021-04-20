 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO men's soccer to represent Summit League in NCAA tournament
0 comments
topical alert
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer to represent Summit League in NCAA tournament

Kenny Onatolu joins Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa for a wide ranging discussion on this episode of Go Big Omaha.

The Mavs will be representing the Summit League in the NCAA men's soccer tournament, the conference announced Tuesday.

UNO (6-2-1) will play at No. 23 UNC Greensboro (9-2-2) on April 29 at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the 36-team tournament. The winner will face No. 4 Stanford (9-2-1) on May 2.

The Mavs are replacing regular-season champion Denver, which had to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.

UNO will be making the program's second NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2017.

"Omaha will proudly represent the Summit League in the national tournament," the Mavs wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "We appreciate the chance to continue competing in the postseason on behalf of our league, and we send our well wishes to our friends and colleagues at Denver." 

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert