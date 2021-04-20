UNO men's soccer to represent Summit League in NCAA tournament

The Mavs will be representing the Summit League in the NCAA men's soccer tournament, the conference announced Tuesday.

UNO (6-2-1) will play at No. 23 UNC Greensboro (9-2-2) on April 29 at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the 36-team tournament. The winner will face No. 4 Stanford (9-2-1) on May 2.

The Mavs are replacing regular-season champion Denver, which had to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.

UNO will be making the program's second NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2017.

"Omaha will proudly represent the Summit League in the national tournament," the Mavs wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "We appreciate the chance to continue competing in the postseason on behalf of our league, and we send our well wishes to our friends and colleagues at Denver."

