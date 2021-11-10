UNO men's soccer will get another shot to earn an NCAA tournament berth

The Mavericks celebrated with a dogpile in Caniglia Field's southwest corner after Kenji Mboma Dem drilled the winning goal in overtime last Saturday.

The goal also secured the No. 3 seed in the Summit League tournament, and it came in a fall when UNO has struggled to put away opportunities.

The Mavs, who have 12 goals in a 6-9-1 season, returned their entire lineup from a squad that in the spring won an NCAA tournament game for the first time. But injuries to key frontline players restricted consistency.

"The team we thought we were going to have we didn't have at first," coach Bob Warming said. "I never had a team go seven straight matches without scoring a goal — I probably never had a team go more than three games without scoring a goal. The hardest thing to do at those times is keep everyone positive."

And while the results haven't always been there, Warming likes what he's seen the past two weeks.

"We're getting some great goals and we're playing good defense," Warming said. "We're in a good spot right now."

Before his goal gave UNO a win over Western Illinois, Dem also scored in a 2-0 upset at Denver on Oct. 30. That marked UNO's first win ever at Denver and the Mavs' first victory against the Pioneers since 2014.