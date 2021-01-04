 Skip to main content
UNO-North Dakota hockey series postponed again due to COVID
UNO-North Dakota hockey series postponed again due to COVID

UNO has postponed its hockey series this weekend against North Dakota because of continuing COVID-19 quarantine.

The series has been rescheduled for Feb. 19-20 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Mavericks postponed a home series against North Dakota last week after a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the UNO program. Those games were rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 at Baxter Arena.

A press release from the league Monday said the decision to postpone once again is consistent with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s COVID-19 protocols developed by the league’s Health & Safety Competitions Committee.

UNO (6-3-1) has 20 points in the eight-team NCHC and is in fourth place. North Dakota (7-2-1) is in first with 22 points, one more than St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

