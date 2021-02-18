UNO not discouraged by 14-game losing streak, Mavs hope to 'finish strong'

UNO hasn’t won a game in two months and its roster has been decimated by injuries, yet the Mavs can still cling to one indisputable fact as they prepare for their final home weekend.

The season starts over in March.

They do have to qualify for the postseason first. Only eight of the nine Summit League teams can earn a spot in the conference tournament — and UNO (2-18, 0-10) sits in ninth place, one game behind Denver (2-15, 1-9).

The Mavs and Pioneers will determine which team gets in when they face off next weekend. UNO first hosts North Dakota (8-15, 7-7) for two games starting Friday.

UNO vs. North Dakota When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Where: Baxter Arena Radio: 1290 AM KOIL Online: Omavs.com

And the Mavs remain hopeful about what they can accomplish during this stretch run, despite the current 14-game losing streak.

“If we take care of business and finish strong, we know that anything can happen at the tournament,” senior Ayo Akinwole said.