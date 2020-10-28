UNO notes: Volleyball, men's and women's soccer schedules announced

UNO volleyball will play a 16-match regular season beginning Jan. 31 as the Summit League announced its plan for fall sports on Wednesday.
The volleyball schedule, delayed because of COVID-19, will run from Jan. 31 through March 27. The nine league members will play a double round-robin format with teams playing the same opponent twice at one site on consecutive days.
The league tournament will take place April 2-3 at The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
UNO returns all-league hitters Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko and all-league setter Sami Clarkson from a team that was runner-up at last year's league tournament.
Schedule
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: at Denver. Feb. 7-8: UMKC. Feb. 14-15: at South Dakota. Feb. 21-22: North Dakota. Feb. 28-March 1: at Western Illinois. March 5-6: South Dakota State. March 12-13: at North Dakota State. March 26-27: Oral Roberts.
SOCCER
UNO's Caniglia Field will be the host site for the Summit League women's soccer tournament, which will take place April 15-17.
The league also announced its regular season will begin on Feb. 12. The nine women's teams will play a 16-match regular season, with the top four teams advancing to the tournament.
"We are delighted the Summit League has chose Omaha as the site for this year's league tournament," said UNO women's coach Tim Walters, whose team went 5-11-2 last season.
The UNO men, 4-9-4 last season, will begin play Feb. 13. There will be no league tournament on the men's side as the automatic bid at the NCAA Tournament will go to the regular-season champion. The six league teams will play each other twice.
SCHEDULES
Men's soccer
Feb. 13: Denver. 18: at UMKC. 20: at UMKC.
March 4: Western Illinois. 6: Western Illinois. 18: Eastern Illinois. 20: Eastern Illinois.
April 1: at Oral Roberts. 3: at Oral Roberts. 10: at Denver.
Women's soccer
Feb. 12: South Dakota State. 14: South Dakota State. 19: North Dakota. 21: North Dakota. 26: at North Dakota State. 28: at North Dakota State.
March 5: at South Dakota. 7: at South Dakota. 12: Oral Roberts. 14: Oral Roberts. 19: at UMKC. 21: at UMKC. 26: at Denver. 28: at Denver.
April 2: Western Illinois. 4: Western Illinois.
A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.