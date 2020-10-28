UNO notes: Volleyball, men's and women's soccer schedules announced

UNO volleyball will play a 16-match regular season beginning Jan. 31 as the Summit League announced its plan for fall sports on Wednesday.

The volleyball schedule, delayed because of COVID-19, will run from Jan. 31 through March 27. The nine league members will play a double round-robin format with teams playing the same opponent twice at one site on consecutive days.

The league tournament will take place April 2-3 at The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UNO returns all-league hitters Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko and all-league setter Sami Clarkson from a team that was runner-up at last year's league tournament.

Schedule

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: at Denver. Feb. 7-8: UMKC. Feb. 14-15: at South Dakota. Feb. 21-22: North Dakota. Feb. 28-March 1: at Western Illinois. March 5-6: South Dakota State. March 12-13: at North Dakota State. March 26-27: Oral Roberts.

SOCCER

UNO's Caniglia Field will be the host site for the Summit League women's soccer tournament, which will take place April 15-17.