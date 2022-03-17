UNO officially hires former Mav Chris Crutchfield as men's basketball coach

Three decades after he was an athlete at UNO, Chris Crutchfield is coming back to reinvigorate its men's basketball program.

UNO officially announced Friday that the current Oregon assistant has been hired as the Mavericks' new coach. A news conference to formally introduce Crutchfield will take place Monday at Baxter Arena.

"Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes," UNO Athletics Director Adrian Dowell said in a release.

"He has worked alongside some of the brightest minds in the game, and his vast experience at the highest level of college basketball and experience in the Summit League will serve our program well."

Crutchfield, who has spent a majority of his coaching career as a Division I assistant, becomes a head coach at the D-I level for the first time.

He takes over a UNO program that twice within the last six seasons has been within one win of an NCAA tournament berth but has struggled mightily the last two seasons.

The Mavs went 5-20 in the 2020-21 season, which included a 14-game losing streak, and then this past season with mostly a new starting lineup, UNO went 5-25, going winless away from Omaha.

Derrin Hansen was fired as coach the day after a season-ending loss in the Summit League tournament.

This season's team was led in scoring by true freshman Frankie Fidler, a Bellevue West graduate who hit two game-winning shots.

Crutchfield, who played basketball and football at UNO, worked this season as an assistant for former Creighton coach Dana Altman. He was a head coach at Division II East Central in Oklahoma in 2020-21, where his sons Jalen and Josh played for him.

But before that he spent eight seasons working for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.

Crutchfield was instrumental in signing and developing future NBA lottery picks Buddy Hield and Trae Young with the Sooners. Oklahoma went to the Final Four in 2016.

"The Mavericks have found themselves a winner in Coach Crutchfield," Kruger said. ​"I am thrilled to see someone who was instrumental to our success at the University of Oklahoma get an opportunity to coach at his alma mater and show why he is respected by so many in our sport."

Crutchfield also worked as an assistant for four seasons at Oral Roberts and for Lou Henson at New Mexico State.

Crutchfield's first coaching job was as an assistant at UNO in 1995-96.

"I could not be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to the university and community that helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today," Crutchfield said in a release.

Added UNO Chancellor Joanne Li: "Coach Crutchfield is fully committed to the university's mission of molding students into the kind of lifelong learners and fierce competitors that will drive our city and our state forward."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.