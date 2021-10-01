UNO opens 25th year of NCAA hockey with season-setting 10-game homestand

Senior forward Taylor Ward said those memories will help drive the Mavs this year.

“It’s definitely motivation to get back there,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

UNO, ranked 17th nationally, was picked fifth in the NCHC preseason media poll. That might be a conservative estimate with the return of almost everyone, plus the addition of four freshmen and Minnesota transfer Brannon McManus.

“We have a lot of experience,” team captain Kevin Conley said. “We have pretty much the same lineup coming back, and that should make us better than we were last year.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Mavs’ schedule in 2020-21 consisted entirely of league teams. UNO’s first five series this season are against nonconference foes, starting with Lake Superior State.

The Lakers also qualified for an NCAA Regional berth last year, losing 5-1 to eventual national champion Massachusetts.

“They’re a team like us, having a good season and making it to regionals,” Gabinet said. “They’ll be a very good opponent.”