UNO opens Summit League play with win over St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The UNO women opened Summit League play with a 61-55 win at new conference member St. Thomas on Monday.

The Mavericks led 54-52 late in the fourth quarter when Lauren Frost hit a jumper with 1:24 left to give UNO some separation.

UNO then sealed the win at the line, making five of its last six free throws in the final 19 seconds.

Free throws proved to be a major advantage throughout the game for the Mavericks. UNO shot 19 of 27 at the line compared to a 1-for-2 performance from the Tommies.

Elena Pilakouta led the Mavericks with 18 points and shot 8 for 10 from the line. Frost finished with 12 points, and Katie Keitges added 11.

Erin Norling scored 15 points for St. Thomas.

UNO stays on the road Wednesday for 6 p.m. matchup at Western Illinois.