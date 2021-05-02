UNO outlasts Western Illinois in slugfest to earn sweep

UNO completed a three-game sweep of Western Illinois as the Mavericks outslugged the Leathernecks 15-13 on Sunday at Anderson Field.

UNO never led before scoring four times in the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead. Western Illinois scored four in the top of the seventh, but UNO answered with six in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Every player in UNO's lineup finished with at least one hit and one run scored. Seven of the nine had at least two RBIs, with Keil Krumwiede leading the way with three.

Harrison Denk, Chris Esposito and Eddie Rosario homered for the Mavs.

The winner of six straight, UNO next plays at North Dakota State on Friday.