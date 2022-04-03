 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
SOFTBALL

UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer named Summit League player of the week for 3rd time this season

  • Updated
  • 0

UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer was named the Summit League player of the week for the third time this season on Monday.

Meyer threw a pair of four-hit shutouts against North Dakota State. She struck out 13 in Saturday's win, 11 on Sunday.

For the season, the junior right-hander leads the Summit in ERA (1.27), opponent batting average (.139) and strikeouts (137).

UNO (14-11) will play at North Dakota on Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alcaraz becomes youngest Miami Open winner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert