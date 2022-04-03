UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer named Summit League player of the week for 3rd time this season

UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer was named the Summit League player of the week for the third time this season on Monday.
Meyer threw a pair of four-hit shutouts against North Dakota State. She struck out 13 in Saturday's win, 11 on Sunday.
For the season, the junior right-hander leads the Summit in ERA (1.27), opponent batting average (.139) and strikeouts (137).
UNO (14-11) will play at North Dakota on Saturday.
