UNO prevails in overtime against Cal State-Northridge to earn first win of season

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Malik Elmi scored in the first overtime Sunday afternoon to give the UNO men their first win this season, a 1-0 victory over Cal State-Northridge.

Elmi headed the ball into the net off a corner kick from Mitch Hammer with 2:29 left in the first overtime. Elmi, a freshman from Montreal, has scored both of UNO's goals this season.

UNO held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. Jeremy Pollard needed to make just one save to earn the victory.

UNO finishes its California trip with a 1-0-1 record. The Mavs will next face Sporting KC on Friday, a game that will be closed to the public. UNO will then host Midland on Sept. 20.