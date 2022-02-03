UNO pulls within two, but North Dakota State hits five free throws to seal a Bison win

FARGO, N.D. — Coming off a buzzer-beating win last Saturday, UNO nearly pulled another Summit League surprise Thursday night.

The Mavericks were within two in the final minute before North Dakota State sealed a 71-64 win with five free throws in the final 28 seconds.

North Dakota State led for the final 37 minutes, but the margin remained in single digits throughout the second half.

NDSU (15-8, 7-4), which entered Thursday tied for third in the Summit standings, extended the margin to 64-56 after a Sam Griesel layup with 3:49 left. But UNO answered with an 8-2 run, closing to 66-64 after Dylan Brougham’s layup with 48 seconds left.

But the Bison then hit their free throws to secure the win.

Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, led NDSU with 17 points and nine rebounds. Felix Lemetti was one of three Mavs in double figures with 17 points and five assists. Darrius Hughes added 12 points and Brougham scored 10.

UNO (4-19, 3-9) stays on the road to face North Dakota on Saturday.