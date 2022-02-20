UNO rallies past Incarnate Word, Mav pitchers continue to shine

Jamie White hit a two-run homer as UNO scored seven straight runs Sunday to earn a 7-2 victory over Incarnate Word.

The win capped a 4-0 weekend for the Mavericks at the Incarnate Word tournament, with UNO (5-4) especially effective from the circle. The Mavs allowed two runs on 13 hits and struck out 32 in 24 innings.

After Sunday's starter Sydney Nuismer struggled early, Sydney Hampton pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

The Mavs trailed 2-0 in the top of the third, but White battled to a 3-2 count and drove the ninth pitch over the center-field wall to tie the score.

The Mavs then scored four runs in the sixth and tacked another on in the seventh to cap the win.

Next up for UNO is a trip to a tournament at Central Arkansas beginning Friday. The Mavs will face Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas and Saint Louis.