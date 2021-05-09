 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO rallies to escape sweep by North Dakota State
0 comments
BASEBALL

UNO rallies to escape sweep by North Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

FARGO, N.D. — UNO salvaged the final game of its Summit League series as the Mavericks edged North Dakota State 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

UNO, which lost the first three games of the series by a total of four runs, rallied from a 3-1 deficit Sunday.

Ryan Doran's two-run double tied it 3-3- in the sixth, then Jack Lombardi's bases-loaded walk put the Mavs up 4-3 in the seventh. Keil Krumwiede's RBI single in the eighth made it 5-3, and the Mavs held on from there.

Mark Timmins pitched the first six innings for the win, while Jacob Mohler went the last two for the save.

UNO returns home to face Summit League leader Oral Roberts on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert