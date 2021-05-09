UNO rallies to escape sweep by North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — UNO salvaged the final game of its Summit League series as the Mavericks edged North Dakota State 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

UNO, which lost the first three games of the series by a total of four runs, rallied from a 3-1 deficit Sunday.

Ryan Doran's two-run double tied it 3-3- in the sixth, then Jack Lombardi's bases-loaded walk put the Mavs up 4-3 in the seventh. Keil Krumwiede's RBI single in the eighth made it 5-3, and the Mavs held on from there.

Mark Timmins pitched the first six innings for the win, while Jacob Mohler went the last two for the save.

UNO returns home to face Summit League leader Oral Roberts on Friday.