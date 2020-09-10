UNO remains 'cautious and safe' after recent positive cases among athletes

Kemp added that it’s an exciting time for the athletic department despite the ongoing pandemic.

“There’s a lot of reason for optimism," he said. “But we have to make sure that we’re being cautious and safe with every step we take."

Kemp said he knows fans are eager for UNO to resume athletic events. That includes hockey games at Baxter Arena, which has reopened its doors in the past few months.

“We’ve hosted seven graduations and a couple of blood drives," Kemp said. “It’s just going to take a little more time before we can start playing again."

Kemp added that what he does not want to see happen is a hesitant start to the hockey season, whenever that will be.

“We want to make sure that we’re not starting and stopping and then starting again," he said. “I have full confidence that our conference won’t let that happen."

