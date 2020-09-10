UNO remains 'cautious and safe' after recent positive cases among athletes

A delayed start to the UNO hockey season is the most recent disruption to the school’s planned athletic season.
But associate athletic director Mike Kemp said he remains optimistic.
“We’re going to weather the storm," he said. “It’s going to take some time but we’ll get through this."
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced Thursday the league’s hockey season would not begin before Nov. 20 due to coronavirus concerns. That news came just one week after UNO temporarily halted workouts for four sports programs because 13 athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.
The four sports were softball, volleyball, baseball and men’s basketball.
Kemp said despite those positive tests, the overall number of COVID-19 cases at the school has been low.
“We’ve done our best to try to make sure that we’re doing the right thing," he said. “Our entire campus is following the safety protocols outlined by the health department."
Kemp added that it’s an exciting time for the athletic department despite the ongoing pandemic.
“There’s a lot of reason for optimism," he said. “But we have to make sure that we’re being cautious and safe with every step we take."
Kemp said he knows fans are eager for UNO to resume athletic events. That includes hockey games at Baxter Arena, which has reopened its doors in the past few months.
“We’ve hosted seven graduations and a couple of blood drives," Kemp said. “It’s just going to take a little more time before we can start playing again."
Kemp added that what he does not want to see happen is a hesitant start to the hockey season, whenever that will be.
“We want to make sure that we’re not starting and stopping and then starting again," he said. “I have full confidence that our conference won’t let that happen."
