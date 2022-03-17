 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
BASKETBALL

UNO reportedly hiring former Mav Chris Crutchfield​ as next men's basketball coach

  • 0

UNO appears poised to hire a former player — and top power conference assistant — as its next men's basketball coach.

Chris Crutchfield

Chris Crutchfield

Chris Crutchfield, who played football and basketball for the Mavericks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is likely to be the successor to recently-fired Derrin Hansen, according to multiple national reports. The World-Herald can confirm that Crutchfield, currently an assistant at Oregon, was a top candidate for the job at UNO.

Crutchfield spent the last year working for Dana Altman at Oregon after one season as East Central University’s head coach. Prior to that, Crutchfield had a long stint (2011-2019) working for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma and one season at Arkansas. While at OU, Crutchfield was instrumental in helping the Sooners recruit and develop Buddy Hield and Trae Young.

If Crutchfield is the guy, he takes over a UNO program that has won just ten games in the last two seasons.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert