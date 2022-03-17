UNO reportedly hiring former Mav Chris Crutchfield​ as next men's basketball coach

UNO appears poised to hire a former player — and top power conference assistant — as its next men's basketball coach.

Chris Crutchfield, who played football and basketball for the Mavericks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is likely to be the successor to recently-fired Derrin Hansen, according to multiple national reports. The World-Herald can confirm that Crutchfield, currently an assistant at Oregon, was a top candidate for the job at UNO.

Crutchfield spent the last year working for Dana Altman at Oregon after one season as East Central University’s head coach. Prior to that, Crutchfield had a long stint (2011-2019) working for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma and one season at Arkansas. While at OU, Crutchfield was instrumental in helping the Sooners recruit and develop Buddy Hield and Trae Young.

If Crutchfield is the guy, he takes over a UNO program that has won just ten games in the last two seasons.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.