UNO routs Long Island behind two goals from nation's leading scorer Jack Randl

Jack Randl keeps scoring goals and UNO keeps winning matches on the road.

Randl, who entered the game as the nation's leading scorer, netted goals in the first two periods and UNO pulled away from Long Island from there for a 7-1 win Saturday night.

That gave a sweep of the weekend series for the Mavs, who are 3-0-1 on the road this season. UNO scored the winner with six minutes left Friday in a 2-1 win.

On Saturday, Randl blasted a shot through traffic and into the net 2:30 minutes into the match to give UNO a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

That was Randl's ninth goal of the season, then he added his 10th five minutes into the second period when he scored after Tyler Weiss drew the goalie out of position.

LIU made it 2-1 three minutes later, but UNO responded with two goals in a 56-second span.

Cam Berg scored the first goal, then Joaquim Lemay scored his first goal as a Mav to make it 4-1 after two periods. ​

The Mavs tacked on three more in the third period. Jake Pivonka scored two minutes into the third period, Jonny Tychonick then scored his first goal of the season and Kaden Bohlsen capped the night by scoring with 17 seconds left. It was Bohlsen's first collegiate goal.

UNO begins a challenging November when it hosts North Dakota to open NCHC play on Friday.