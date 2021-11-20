UNO scores four goals in third period to rally past Alaska Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Joey Abate found himself in the right place at the right time. Same goes for UNO in the third period, when the No. 9 Mavericks scored four goals to rally for a 5-2 win at Alaska Fairbanks.

First it was freshman Cameron Berg, who tied it 2-2 on a power-play goal early in the frame. The eventual winner from Abate came nine minutes into the third, when Alaska goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals tried to clear the puck behind the net.

Instead, the puck found the junior, who put it in from close range for his first goal of the season.

Ty Mueller added a power-play goal to make it 4-2, and the final score came on an open-netter from Berg to help UNO improve to 10-3, including 3-2-0-1-0 in the NCHC.

The Nanooks scored both their goals on power plays during the second period. Tyler Weiss opened the scoring in the first to put the Mavs up 1-0.

The teams conclude the two-game series at 10:07 p.m. Saturday.