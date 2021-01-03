UNO scores most points of the season, but it's not enough to beat Oral Roberts

UNO finished with a season-high point total and shot 56.1% from the field.
But
Obanor, who has four double-doubles this season, went 16 of 23 from the field, hitting six of Oral Roberts’ 15 3-pointers. His season high had been 27 against Wichita State last month, but Obanor nearly topped that by halftime.
Obanor and the Golden Eagles (4-5) had the hot hand right from the start, hitting five 3s for a 19-6 lead at the 15:53 mark. Oral Roberts would lead the entire way.
UNO cut its deficit to 37-35, but Oral Roberts put together a 19-5 run during the last 5:20 of the first half. Obanor and guard Max Abmas combined for 15 of those 19 points, and they combined for 45 first-half points — Obanor had 24.
Down 16 at halftime, UNO (2-9) trailed by double digits most of the second half before making a late push.
Ayo Akinwole and Marlon Ruffin hit back-to-back 3s to cut UNO’s deficit to nine. Then following a steal, Ruffin was fouled while shooting a 3 and made all three free throws to make it 87-81 with 2:57 left.
But on the next possession, RJ Glasper sank Oral Roberts’ final 3 of the game. The Mavs committed three turnovers down the stretch as the Golden Eagles secured the win.
Ruffin finished with 24 points, while Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds. While UNO shot 56.1% from the field, Oral Roberts shot 53.7%, including 15 of 34 on 3-pointers.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Mavs, who were playing at Baxter for the first time this season. UNO and Oral Roberts will play there again Sunday at 4 p.m.