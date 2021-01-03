UNO scores most points of the season, but it's not enough to beat Oral Roberts

UNO finished with a season-high point total and shot 56.1% from the field.

Obanor, who has four double-doubles this season, went 16 of 23 from the field, hitting six of Oral Roberts’ 15 3-pointers. His season high had been 27 against Wichita State last month, but Obanor nearly topped that by halftime.

Obanor and the Golden Eagles (4-5) had the hot hand right from the start, hitting five 3s for a 19-6 lead at the 15:53 mark. Oral Roberts would lead the entire way.

UNO cut its deficit to 37-35, but Oral Roberts put together a 19-5 run during the last 5:20 of the first half. Obanor and guard Max Abmas combined for 15 of those 19 points, and they combined for 45 first-half points — Obanor had 24.

Down 16 at halftime, UNO (2-9) trailed by double digits most of the second half before making a late push.

Ayo Akinwole and Marlon Ruffin hit back-to-back 3s to cut UNO’s deficit to nine. Then following a steal, Ruffin was fouled while shooting a 3 and made all three free throws to make it 87-81 with 2:57 left.

But on the next possession, RJ Glasper sank Oral Roberts’ final 3 of the game. The Mavs committed three turnovers down the stretch as the Golden Eagles secured the win.