UNO scores six straight runs vs. Western Illinois for first Summit sweep

MACOMB, Ill. — It looked like UNO and Western Illinois might be headed for a close finish. But the Maverick offense had another idea Sunday.

UNO scored the game's final six runs to post an 11-5 road victory. It also gave the Mavs (19-18, 10-5) their first Summit League series sweep of the season and boosted them above .500 — another first this season.

UNO took the lead for good on Matt Baughn's first home run of the year, which broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning. Will Hanafan followed with an RBI double then scored on Jack Lombardi's single.

In the eighth, Hanafan singled in another run then scored on Harrison Denk's homer — he went deep for the second straight game — in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Harrison Kreiling (2-2) pitched three scoreless innings in relief, holding the Leathernecks (4-32, 2-13) to one hit and one walk while striking out three to earn the win.

Seven Mavs drove in run Sunday as UNO came from behind all three games in the series. And now, the Mavs sit two games behind league-leader North Dakota State but won't play another conference game until May 6.

Next week, UNO plays at Nebraska on Wednesday then travels to Penn State for a three-game series that begins Friday.