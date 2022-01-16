UNO shut out by Denver as offensive slump continues

DENVER — UNO's recent offensive woes continued Sunday as sixth-ranked Denver rolled to a 4-0 win and a two-game series sweep.

The Mavericks (14-8-0, 4-6-0 NCHC) peppered Magnus Chrona with 31 shots but were unable to find the back of the net en route to their second shutout of the season.

UNO has lost five of its last seven, averaging 1.71 goals per game during that span.

Special teams were an additional struggle for the Mavs, who failed to score on a 5-on-3 and gave up three power-play goals.

Isaiah Saville made 33 saves for No. 15 UNO, but Denver tagged him for nine goals on the weekend. The Pioneers (14-5-1, 7-3-0) outshot the Mavs 37-31 on Sunday.

Carter Savoie had a goal and two assists for Denver, and Justin Lee added a goal and an assist.

UNO will return home Friday to open a two-game series against Minnesota Duluth.