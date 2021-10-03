UNO shuts out Lake Superior State in first win of season

UNO's Taylor Ward and Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman pursue the puck during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO defeated Lake Superior State 3-0 on Sunday night as the Mavericks posted their first win of the hockey season.
The Lakers
rallied to defeat UNO 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at Baxter Arena.
Matt Miller scored his second goal in the second period to put the Mavs in front. Taylor Ward, the team's top goal scorer last season, notched his first in the third period to make it 2-0.
Martin Sundberg added an empty-net goal with 1:39 left to complete the scoring.
Goalie Isaiah Saville made 24 saves in the UNO net to record the shutout.
The 1-1 Mavs return to action Friday night, opening a two-game home series against Maine.
Photos: UNO Hockey vs Lake Superior State
Omaha's Taylor Ward scores past Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley and Lake Superior State's Louis Boudon try to dig the puck out during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Matt Miller(27) celebrates with Brandon Scanlin after scoring in the second period against Lake Superior State during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Joey Abate works the puck in front of Lake Superior State's Artyom Borshyov and Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward and Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman pursue the puck during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Mike Gabinet talks with his team during a time out on the ice against Lake Superior State during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan(11) and Brock Bremer(26) go after a loose puck in front of Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to collect a loose puck in front of Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley get in a tussle with Lake Superior State's Arvid Henrikson during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley shoots against Lake Superior State’s Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward and Lake Superior State's Arvid Henrikson collide during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward is greeted after scoring against Lake Superior State during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brock Bremer works against Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman and Harrison Roy during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Joey Abate is taken down by Lake Superior State's Josh Nixon as Ethan Langenegger stops a shot during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville is greeted by Davis Pennington after shutting out Lake Superior State during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville is congratulated after shutting out Lake Superior State during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
