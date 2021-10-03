 Skip to main content
UNO shuts out Lake Superior State in first win of season
HOCKEY

UNO shuts out Lake Superior State in first win of season

UNO's Taylor Ward and Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman pursue the puck during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO defeated Lake Superior State 3-0 on Sunday night as the Mavericks posted their first win of the hockey season.

The Lakers rallied to defeat UNO 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Matt Miller scored his second goal in the second period to put the Mavs in front. Taylor Ward, the team's top goal scorer last season, notched his first in the third period to make it 2-0.

Martin Sundberg added an empty-net goal with 1:39 left to complete the scoring.

Goalie Isaiah Saville made 24 saves in the UNO net to record the shutout.

The 1-1 Mavs return to action Friday night, opening a two-game home series against Maine.

