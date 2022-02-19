 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO snaps 10-game losing streak with win over Denver

  • 0

DENVER — The UNO women picked up a must-win Saturday afternoon as they downed Denver 62-50 on the road to snap a 10-game losing streak.

UNO and Denver are tied for the eighth and final spot for the Summit League tournament heading into the final week of the regular season. UNO finishes with Western Illinois and St. Thomas at home.

Natalie Bartle led the Mavs with 16 points off the bench. She hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third quarter to give UNO a 43-35 lead, then she scored six in the final two minutes.

Mariah Murdie also sank timely shots in the fourth quarter. After making a pair of layups, her 3-pointer with 3:12 left gave UNO a 54-46 lead. She finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Also off the bench, Kennedi Grant added nine points and Josie Filer had seven points and seven rebounds.

UNO had lost 71-62 to Denver at home last month.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert