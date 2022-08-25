 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO soccer earns draw with Northern Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNO women shut out their second straight opponent as the Mavs and Northern Iowa played to a 0-0 draw Thursday.

Mia Reedtz made four saves for the Mavs as she recorded her 14th career shutout.

Northern Iowa, which defeated South Dakota 2-1 on Sunday, had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. Morgan Fenton, Lauren Schmidt and Reagan Bourgeois had shots on goal for the Mavs.

UNO returns home to face Missouri at 3 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

