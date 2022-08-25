UNO soccer earns draw with Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNO women shut out their second straight opponent as the Mavs and Northern Iowa played to a 0-0 draw Thursday.
Mia Reedtz made four saves for the Mavs as she recorded her 14th career shutout.
Northern Iowa, which defeated South Dakota 2-1 on Sunday, had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. Morgan Fenton, Lauren Schmidt and Reagan Bourgeois had shots on goal for the Mavs.
UNO returns home to face Missouri at 3 p.m. Sunday.
