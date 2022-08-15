UNO soccer falls to Central Arkansas in exhibition match

The UNO men dropped its soccer exhibition opener Monday, falling 4-0 to Central Arkansas on Monday at Caniglia Field.

It was the Mavs' first game coached by Donovan Dowling, who was hired in late June following the retirement of Bob Warming.

In a match that was played with three 30-minute periods, Central Arkansas scored its first goal on a header with 5:50 left in the first period. Central Arkansas added two goals late in the second period and another in the third.

UNO plays another exhibition Saturday at Saint Louis before its regular-season opener Aug. 25 against Rutgers.