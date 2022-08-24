UNO soccer set to begin new era under Donovan Dowling

It was a summer of transition for the UNO men's soccer team.

Veteran coach Bob Warming retired in early June. Donovan Dowling, who had been an assistant at Louisville, was hired by the end of the month.

Less than two months after his hire, Dowling's new squad plays its regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Rutgers at Caniglia Field. The Mavericks' first six matches are at home.

Rutgers returns an experienced squad with 12 players who made eight or more starts back from a 9-6-2 team — that marked the most program wins in a season since 2015.​

"We have a lot of things we need to accomplish in a short amount of time. For us, we're trying to get a lot done, but not trying to rush the process," Dowling said. "Everyone's trying to get on the same page."

Dowling figures bumps in the road are inevitable with a new staff getting acclimated to its new team.

Members on this team have had success, though, as UNO reached the NCAA tournament second round in the spring of 2021. The Mavs then struggled early last fall, finishing 6-10-1.

Now they hope to settle in offensively after being shut out in both exhibitions last week, losing 4-0 to Central Arkansas and 2-0 to Saint Louis. UNO scored three total goals in its first seven matches last fall.

"We have talent, we also have hard workers," said Dowling, whose team was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason poll Tuesday. "Everyone has to be ready, everyone committed."

The Mavs' returning starters include All-Summit selection Kenji Mboma Dem, who had three goals and three assists last season, midfielder Tevin Rochester, defender Dominik Davis and goalkeeper Nathanael Sallah, who allowed 0.83 goals per game in 11 starts.