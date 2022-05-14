UNO softball advances to Summit League tournament championship

UNO will get the chance for a reversal of fortune at the Summit League softball tournament.

A year ago, South Dakota State defeated UNO twice on the final day to win the league title and advance to the NCAA tournament. On Sunday, the Mavs will need to defeat the Jackrabbits twice to claim the Summit championship.

UNO won a pair of elimination games Saturday as it first defeated South Dakota 3-1 before edging North Dakota State 3-2. The Mavs and Jackrabbits will begin play at 10 a.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, UNO started the day by getting a four-hitter from Sydney Nuismer in the win over South Dakota. Nuismer won her sixth game this season as she retired 10 of the last 11 batters she faced.

The Coyotes led early on before UNO tied it on Rachel Weber's groundout in the fourth.

Then Lexi Burkhardt delivered the key hit of the game. After Izzy Eltze and Lynsey Tucker opened the sixth with singles, Burkhardt singled to center to bring in both runners.

UNO then avenged Friday's loss to NDSU when the Mavs shut out on three hits. UNO's key hit against the Bison came from senior Jamie White.

After Maggie O'Brien and Tucker walked, White socked a two-out home run to left, her ninth of the season.

NDSU pulled within 3-2 with two runs in the fifth, with the key hit being an RBI double by Skylar Padgett.

But Kamryn Meyer held NDSU scoreless the last two innings as she threw a three-hitter for her 21st win this season. Second baseman Tucker ended the game by turning a 4-3 double play.

Sunday will be UNO's first meeting with the Jackrabbits since late March when SDSU took two of three in Omaha.

