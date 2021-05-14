UNO softball advances to Summit League tournament championship

FARGO, N.D. — Izzy Eltze's two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh gave UNO a 2-1 win over UMKC at the Summit League softball tournament.

The win moves the Mavericks into Saturday's championship game at 1 p.m. It will play the winner of the UMKC-South Dakota State game played Friday afternoon.

Lexi Burkhardt gave UNO a lead in the second inning with a home run to right-center.

UMKC tied it in the fourth, but the Mavs came up with key defensive plays as the Kangaroos stranded runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings.

Sydney Hampton pitched the last three innings to earn the win.

