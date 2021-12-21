 Skip to main content
UNO softball announces 2022 schedule
UNO softball announces 2022 schedule

UNO will open its 2022 softball season against Nebraska as new Maverick coach Mike Heard announced his team's schedule Tuesday.

"We feel our nonconference games will both challenge us and allow us to figure some things out before we get into our conference season," said Heard, the former Midland coach who takes over Amanda Eberhart at UNO. "It was be fun to watch this team grow and develop throughout the season."

UNO will face the Huskers Feb. 11, which will be the first of five games for the Mavs at the UNI Dome tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

UNO plays its first 19 games on the road before its home opener on March 16 against Wichita State. The Mavs also open Summit League play at home on March 26 against South Dakota State - UNO and SDSU played in last season's league tournament final in May.

UNO, which went 20-28 last season, also will play at Creighton on April 19.

Schedule

February: (at UNI Dome tourney) 11, Nebraska, 9 a.m.; 11, Iowa State, 11 a.m. 12, Drake, 2:45 p.m.; 12, UNI, 7:15. 13, Drake, 11:15 a.m. 18, Boise State at San Antonio, 10 a.m. 18, at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.; 19, at UTSA, 10 a.m. 20, at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m. 25, at Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.; 25, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 5; 26, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 11:30 a.m. 26, Saint Louis at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m. 27, Saint Louis at Conway, Ark., 10 a.m.

March: 4-6 at Madeira, Fla., tourney: 4, Central Michigan, 1:30 p.m.; 4, Georgetown, 4 p.m.; 5, Southern Miss, 11 a.m.; 5, Radford, 4 p.m.; 6, Georgia Southern, 11:30 a.m. 16, Wichita State, 4 p.m. 18-20, Connie Claussen Classic, TBA. 26: South Dakota State DH, noon. 27, South Dakota State, noon.

April: 2, North Dakota State DH, noon; 3, North Dakota State, noon. 9, at North Dakota DH, noon. 10, at North Dakota, noon. 15, at St. Thomas DH, noon. 16, at St. Thomas. 19, at Creighton, 5 p.m. 23, at South Dakota DH, noon. 24, at South Dakota, noon. 30, UMKC DH, noon.

May: 1, UMKC, noon. 6, at Western Illinois DH, noon; 7, at Western Illinois, noon. 11-14, Summit tourney at Brookings, S.D.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

