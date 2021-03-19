UNO softball celebrates opening day of Connie Claussen Field with win over Northern Colorado

One of UNO's best innings of the season capped a successful opening day at Connie Claussen Field on Friday afternoon.

UNO completed a 10-2 win over Northern Colorado with a six-run sixth inning as Sydney Nuismer hit a three-run home run and Taylor Johnson followed with a three-run double.

UNO led throughout the game as Allison Helton hit a two-run home run in the first. Seven of UNO's 11 hits went for extra bases. Sydney Hampton pitched the first five innings to earn the win.

UNO and Northern Colorado will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.