 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

UNO softball cruises to win over Radford, falls to Southern Miss

  • Updated
  • 0

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Izzy Eltze hit a three-run home run in an eight-run first, and UNO rolled to an 8-0 win over Radford at the Florida Spring Games.

Anna Chapman pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four batters, but the Mavericks (10-7) put the game away early.

The Mavs had 11 batters come to the plate in the first, tallying five hits and taking advantage of a pair of Highlander errors.

Jamie White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and another run scored on Sydney Ross' fielder's choice.

Alexa Sedlak drove in a pair with a single, and Maggie O'Brien had another single to set up Eltze's homer.

Earlier in the afternoon, UNO fell 5-2 to Southern Miss.

UNO will wrap up the tourney Sunday against Georgia Southern.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14
0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert