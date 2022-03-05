UNO softball cruises to win over Radford, falls to Southern Miss

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Izzy Eltze hit a three-run home run in an eight-run first, and UNO rolled to an 8-0 win over Radford at the Florida Spring Games.

Anna Chapman pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four batters, but the Mavericks (10-7) put the game away early.

The Mavs had 11 batters come to the plate in the first, tallying five hits and taking advantage of a pair of Highlander errors.

Jamie White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and another run scored on Sydney Ross' fielder's choice.

Alexa Sedlak drove in a pair with a single, and Maggie O'Brien had another single to set up Eltze's homer.

Earlier in the afternoon, UNO fell 5-2 to Southern Miss.

UNO will wrap up the tourney Sunday against Georgia Southern.