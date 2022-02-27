 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

UNO softball defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2nd game after falling to Saint Louis in the 1st

CONWAY, Ark. — Rachel Weber drove in three runs and Izzy Eltze belted her second homer of the day as UNO beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-0 Sunday at the Central Arkansas Invitational.

Earlier in the afternoon, Eltze homered and Lexi Burkhardt had a pair of doubles, but UNO fell to Saint Louis 6-3.

Freshman Anna Chapman helped the Mavericks (6-5) bounce back, holding the Lions to one hit in five innings to earn her first win.

UNO will wrap up the invitational Monday with games against Saint Louis and Central Arkansas.

