UNO softball defeats Georgetown, falls to Central Michigan

Kamryn Meyer threw her fourth shutout this spring as she led UNO to a 6-0 win over Georgetown at a tournament in Madeira Beach, Florida.

UNO (9-6) split games Friday as it lost 4-1 to Central Michigan in its opener.

The Mavs pulled away from the Hoyas with a four-run sixth as Lexi Burkhardt delivered a three-run double. Izzy Eltze had a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth.

Against Central Michigan, the Mavs missed opportunities as it had 11 hits and left 10 runners on base. Central Michigan scored its runs in the first two innings, while Jamie White homered in the sixth for UNO.