UNO softball defeats St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Hampton combined on a one-hitter as UNO won the weekend series by blanking St. Thomas 8-0 Saturday.

St. Thomas' only hit was a leadoff single in the seventh. Meyer, who improved to 14-5, pitched the first four innings and struck out eight, while Hampton worked the final three for the save as she struck out six.

UNO (18-12) scored in five of the seven innings to gradually pull away.

For the second day in a row, Izzy Eltze homered to right on the first pitch of the game. It was her team-leading seventh homer.

Lexi Burkhardt also homered for the Mavs, while Jaelle Johnson had three hits and scored twice in her first career start.

UNO returns to Omaha to play at Creighton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.​

UNO (18-12, 8-4) 113 020 1 - 8 10 0

St. Thomas (10-28, 5-7) 000 000 0 - 0 1 1

W: Meyer, 14-5. L: Crawford, 5-8. S: Hampton, 1. 2B: UNO, Ross, T. Johnson. 3B: UNO, Eltze. HR: UNO, Eltze, Burkhardt.

