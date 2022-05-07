UNO softball downs Western Illinois, will be No. 2 seed in Summit League tournament

UNO softball stretched its winning streak to 10 games as the Mavericks swept Western Illinois, 9-0 in five innings and 4-2, Saturday.

In the opener, Kamryn Meyer picked up her 19th win as she threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. It was her 11th shutout this season.

Offensively, Rachel Weber and Jamie White each drove in three, while Lynsey Tucker had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases. Weber had a two-run single in the first inning, while White delivered a two-run double in the second.

In the nightcap, Izzy Eltze sparked UNO's offense with four hits and three runs scored. Eltze was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Lexi Burkhardt added two hits.

Sydney Nuismer threw an eight-hitter. Western Illinois threatened in the seventh, scoring a run and loading the bases with two outs, but Nuismer then recorded her season-high seventh strikeout for the win.

UNO and Western Illinois close the regular season at 11 a.m. Sunday. UNO, 16-4 in the Summit League, will be the second seed in this week's league tournament as South Dakota State finished with an 18-2 league mark.

