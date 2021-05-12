UNO softball enters Summit League tournament on a hot streak

Emily Klosterman knew what UNO was capable of, even as it struggled to get results.

"We've known our potential all year and it's amazing to see it come together," the senior shortstop said.

A month ago, the Mavericks were on an eight-game losing streak and 2-7 in Summit League play. But UNO won its last three conference series and climbed into second place in the standings.

With the second seed, UNO avoided the Summit tournament's play-in round Wednesday and will face the NDSU-North Dakota winner at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The final of the double-elimination event in Fargo, North Dakota, is Saturday.

The Mavs (18-26) come into the tournament having won 11 of 15.

"Over the last four weeks, the team has done a really amazing job of just focusing in on the next team," Klosterman said. "We've been watching a lot of film to see what the pitchers are throwing.

"As a team, I think we're very prepared in general for this tournament. We've worked hard all season for this. We're ready to go and have fun."