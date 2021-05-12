UNO softball enters Summit League tournament on a hot streak

Emily Klosterman knew what UNO was capable of, even as it struggled to get results.
"We've known our potential all year and it's amazing to see it come together," the senior shortstop said.
A month ago, the Mavericks were on an eight-game losing streak and 2-7 in Summit League play. But UNO won its last three conference series and climbed into second place in the standings.
With the second seed, UNO avoided the Summit tournament's play-in round Wednesday and will face the NDSU-North Dakota winner at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The final of the double-elimination event in Fargo, North Dakota, is Saturday.
The Mavs (18-26) come into the tournament having won 11 of 15.
"Over the last four weeks, the team has done a really amazing job of just focusing in on the next team," Klosterman said. "We've been watching a lot of film to see what the pitchers are throwing.
"As a team, I think we're very prepared in general for this tournament. We've worked hard all season for this. We're ready to go and have fun."
The Mavs had games canceled during the nonconference portion of their schedule. And coach Amanda Eberhart said it took time for her team to figure out who they were, but she's seen growth since the start of April.
"We talked about playing our best ball in May. So far, we're doing it," said Eberhart, whose team went 4-43 in 2019 in her first season with the Mavs.
UNO's offense is balanced, and Eberhart said its two-out production has been good the past month. Jamie White leads the team in homers (4) and RBIs (21), and was a first-team selection when the Summit announced its all-league teams Tuesday. Klosterman (.283, 18 RBIs, 10 steals) and Izzy Eltze (.405, 14 steals) were second-team position players.
Pitcher Kamryn Meyer (9-8, 3.10 ERA) also was named to the second team. Two other Mavs, Sydney Nuismer and Sydney Hampton, have thrown at least 85 innings this season.
"They all give different looks, which I love," Eberhart said of her pitchers.
South Dakota State is the top seed in the tournament. The Jackrabbits (38-5) have won 25 of their past 26 games.