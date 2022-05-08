UNO softball extends winning streak, Kamryn Meyer sets program record

MACOMB, Ill. — UNO continues to roll heading into to the postseason. As does ace Kamryn Meyer.

The junior notched eight strikeouts in Sunday's 2-1 win over Western Illinois, setting the single-season record as the Mavericks won their 11th straight game.

After the Leathernecks (8-37, 4-17) took the lead in the top of the third inning, Sydney Ross hit a solo homer in the bottom half to tie it for UNO (29-12, 17-4 Summit League).

Ross then scored the winning run in the fifth. She was hit by a pitch to lead off, stole second and scored on Lynsey Tucker's two-out double to make it 2-1.

That was all Meyer and company needed.

After Meyer recorded the next three outs — the last by strikeout to set the program record — Sydney Hampton entered and got the last six outs for the save. Meyer has 260 Ks on the year, and the Mavs still have the Summit tournament this week. She broke the previous standard of 259 set by Cheris Kuster in 2004.

Meyer (20-5) also picked up win No. 20, becoming the second Mav in the Division I era to reach that mark in a season. Dana Elsasser notched 21 wins in 2013, the best since UNO joined DI.

The Mavs, who haven't lost since April 15 and improved to 15-2 on the road, will be the No. 2 seed in the league tourney. They'll get a first-round bye, facing the winner of the No. 3 seed North Dakota State-No. 6 North Dakota matchup at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Brookings, South Dakota.

UNO (29-12, 17-4) ............ 001 010 0 — 2 5 1

At Western Illinois (8-37, 4-17) ... 010 000 0 — 1 4 0

W: Meyer, 20-5. L: Carlin, 7-13. 2B: UNO, Eltze, Tucker. HR: UNO, Ross.