UNO softball extends winning streak to eight games

UNO extended its softball winning streak to eight games as the Mavericks swept UMKC 4-3 and 7-0 on Sunday afternoon in the final home games of the season.

The Mavs trailed 3-2 in the opener before scoring twice in the fifth. Izzy Eltze had two RBIs in that win, while Sophie Cerveny went 3 for 3 and scored twice,

Kamryn Meyer recorded the final five outs for the save, then she threw a two-hit shutout in the second game.

Offensively in the second game, UNO scored in its last four at-bats as Jamie White drove in two while Eltze and Lynsey Tucker each scored twice.

UNO finishes the regular next weekend at Western Illinois, beginning with a game on Friday.​