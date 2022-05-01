 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

UNO softball extends winning streak to eight games

  Updated
UNO extended its softball winning streak to eight games as the Mavericks swept UMKC 4-3 and 7-0 on Sunday afternoon in the final home games of the season.

The Mavs trailed 3-2 in the opener before scoring twice in the fifth. Izzy Eltze had two RBIs in that win, while Sophie Cerveny went 3 for 3 and scored twice,

Kamryn Meyer recorded the final five outs for the save, then she threw a two-hit shutout in the second game.

Offensively in the second game, UNO scored in its last four at-bats as Jamie White drove in two while Eltze and Lynsey Tucker each scored twice.

UNO finishes the regular next weekend at Western Illinois, beginning with a game on Friday.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

