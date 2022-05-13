UNO softball falls to North Dakota State in Summit League tournament

UNO handed North Dakota State pitcher Paige Vargas a pair of losses when the Mavericks and Bison met in Omaha last month.

But Vargas avenged those losses by throwing a gem Friday as North Dakota State knocked off UNO and ace Kamryn Meyer 2-0 at the Summit League tournament.

UNO, which had an 11-game winning streak snapped, will play elimination games from here, beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against the South Dakota-South Dakota State loser.

UNO's tournament opener originally was set for Thursday, but rain and storms have played havoc with the tournament. The event was moved from Brookings to Vermillion on Friday morning due to storms Thursday night that caused damage and knocked out power at SDSU's campus.

UNO had scored at least eight runs seven times during its winning streak, but ​Vargas turned off the Mavs' power.

UNO never had a runner reach third base as Vargas retired the Mavs in order in four of the seven innings.

Meyer, UNO's single-season strikeout leader, struck out nine, but she allowed eight hits and the Bison consistently applied pressure.

The Bison broke through when Dez Cardenas hit a two-out RBI double in the third inning and then Carley Goetschius hit a home run to center in the fourth.

Lexi Burkhardt had UNO's only extra-base hit with a double.

