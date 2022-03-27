 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

UNO softball falls to South Dakota State after 3 SDSU home runs

Lindsey Culver hit two home runs and Papillion-La Vista graduate Mia Jarecki homered for the second straight day to help South Dakota State down UNO 6-0 Sunday afternoon at Claussen Field.

Lindsey Culver homered in the third inning before Jarecki launched a solo shot to right field to give the Jackrabbits a 2-0. South Dakota State added four runs in the seventh inning, capped by Culver's two-run shot.

UNO missed scoring opportunities in the fourth and fifth and sixth innings. The Mavs had a runner at third with one out in the fourth, left two stranded in the fifth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth before SDSU's Tori Kniesche got two strikeouts and a groundout to end the threat.

UNO (12-10) next hosts North Dakota State on Saturday.

