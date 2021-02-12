UNO softball loses late lead to Butler in season opener

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Butler scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings, rallying for a 2-1 win over UNO in its softball season opener Friday at the UNI Dome Tournament.

UNO took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Allison Helton's ground-rule double, bringing in Lynsey Tucker.

Butler tied it on Loren Simpson's home run in the sixth. Then in the seventh, the Bulldogs squeezed home the lead run with one out. Helton led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but she was stranded at second base.

Sydney Hampton was tagged with the loss as she allowed five hits and struck out nine.

UNO returns to action at the tournament against Iowa State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.