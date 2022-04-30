UNO softball pushes winning streak to six games, remains second in Summit

A four-run third inning propelled UNO to an 8-4 win over UMKC on Saturday afternoon at Claussen Field.

The Mavericks (24-12, 12-4 Summit League) strung together four straight RBI hits in the third to break a scoreless tie, recording five of their seven hits in the inning.

"I thought we made some adjustments after the first couple of innings," coach Mike Heard said. "It was nice to see them keep going."

UNO has won six straight, and is averaging 8.7 runs per game during the streak.

In the third, Lynsey Tucker gave the Mavs the lead with an infield single. Then Jamie White scored her with a double into the left-field corner and Lexi Burkhardt followed with a double to the left-center gap. Rachel Weber added an RBI single.

Tucker had an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Burkhardt also finished with two RBIs. Maggie O'Brien had two hits and scored twice.

UNO built an 8-1 lead before Ally Vonfeldt's a three-run homer in the seventh for UMKC (10-31, 6-9).

Kamryn Weber struggled with her control, walking seven in five innings. But she allowed one run on three hits to improve to 17-5.

"She was not as sharp as we've seen the last two or three weeks, but still found a way to hold them to one run," Heard said. "I think that's a sign of a good pitcher, you go win games even if your stuff's not the best."

At 12-4 in the Summit, the Mavs are in second place behind 15-2 South Dakota State.

UNO and UNK conclude their series with a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.