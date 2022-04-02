UNO softball splits doubleheader with North Dakota State

UNO and North Dakota State split a doubleheader at Claussen Field on Saturday as the Mavs won the opener 4-0 before losing 7-2.

In the opener, Kamryn Meyer threw a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. It was Meyer's seventh shutout this season, and she's had double-digit strikeouts in six of those.

Sydney Ross scored two of UNO's four runs.

UNO led most of the nightcap before the Bison scored five times in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.

The Mavs scored their runs in the second as Rachel Weber hit an RBI double and she later scored.

UNO and NDSU complete their series at 11 a.m. Sunday.