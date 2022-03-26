UNO softball splits doubleheader with South Dakota State

After the Mavericks tossed a shutout in the first game Saturday, a Papio product dealt the big blow that kept UNO from sweeping South Dakota State.

Kamryn Meyer's four-hitter in the Summit League opener was good for a 2-0 victory before Mia Jarecki's grand slam in the nightcap gave SDSU a 6-3 win.

In the first game, the Mavs pushed across their runs on a throwing error and Izzy Eltze's homer to back Meyer, who struck out eight and walked one for her sixth shutout of the season.

In the second game, UNO (12-9, 1-1 Summit) led 3-1 in the fourth after a pair of RBI singles from Taylor Johnson and Maggie O'Brien.

But the Jackrabbits (20-8, 1-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before Jarecki, a freshman from Papillion-La Vista, delivered. She drove a 0-1 pitch from Meyer, who came on in relief, over the wall in right-center for a 5-3 lead. SDSU tacked on another run in the seventh.

The series finale is set for at 11 a.m. Sunday.