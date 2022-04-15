UNO softball splits doubleheader with St. Thomas

UNO junior Kamryn Meyer struck out a career-high 18 and threw a two-hitter in leading the Mavs to a 5-1 win over St. Thomas in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

St. Thomas earned the split with a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

It's the ninth time this season Meyer has recorded double-digit strikeouts. Her previous high was 15. Her 18 Ks was also a single-game school record.

Meyer struck out 10 of the first 12 batters she faced before Katie Goelz homered. St. Thomas' other hit was a leadoff single in the seventh.

Izzy Eltze hit the first pitch of the game over the right-field fence to give UNO a quick lead. Maggie O​'Brien added an RBI triple in the second for a 2-0 lead.

The Mavs broke away with a three-run seventh. Jamie White had an RBI single and two more runs scored on an error.

In the nightcap, Sydney Ross homered in the top of the fourth for the Mavs to tie it 1-1, but St. Thomas pitcher Megan Baniecke homered in the bottom of the inning for the eventual winning run.

UNO and St. Thomas complete their series at 11 a.m. Saturday.