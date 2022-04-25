 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

UNO softball sweeps the Summit League weekly honors with four wins

UNO, winners of 10 of its last 11 games, swept the Summit League weekly honors Monday after defeating Creighton once and South Dakota three times.

Jamie White was named the player of the week after she hit .500 with a 1.083 slugging percentage to go with two home runs and eight RBIs. She leads the Mavs on the season in homers (8) and RBIs (26).

Meyer was named the Summit pitcher of the week for the fifth time this season as she had two wins and a save at South Dakota. She struck out 38 in 16 innings, which included a single-game school record 19 strikeouts in Saturday's win.

UNO next hosts UMKC on Saturday.

