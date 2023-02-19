AUSTIN, Texas — UNO was seeing double, which was trouble for Loyola-Chicago as the Mavericks concluded play at the Texas Classic with a 4-1 Sunday.

Five of the UNO's seven hits were doubles, including freshman Ava Rongisch's bases-clearing two-bagger in the first inning. Staked to a 3-0 lead, that was all Sydney Nuismer needed.

Nuismer tossed four scoreless innings, improving to 4-1 before Kamryn Meyer came on in relief to complete the five-hitter. The Mavs finished the 2-3 in the tournament, with two of those losses coming to a ranked Texas team.

UNO (7-3) has next weekend off before returning to play March 3 in the Shamrock Classic at Conway, Arkansas. The Mavs play two games apiece against Iowa and Alcorn State and one against Central Arkansas.

Loyola-Chicago (3-7)... 000;001;0—1;5;0

UNO (7-3)... 300;100;x—4;7;1

W: Nuismer, 4-1. L: Pepkowski, 3-3. 2B: LC, Wallace. UNO, Cramer, O'Brien, Rongisch, Thomas, Aden.